Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 4,413 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after purchasing an additional 756,829 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 303,176 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.