Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,440,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.18.

ARGX stock opened at $300.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.73 and its 200 day moving average is $305.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 0.93. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

