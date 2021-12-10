Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

GEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE GEF opened at $63.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.