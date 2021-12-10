Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Graham by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Graham by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Graham by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $585.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $446.90 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $592.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $620.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $595.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,517.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 60 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

