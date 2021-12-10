Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $284.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of -1.25. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.02.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

