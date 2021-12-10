Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 102.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW opened at $361.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.79. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of -141.69 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total transaction of $3,048,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 745,567 shares of company stock valued at $253,650,801 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

