Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $230,000 Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

NYSE TRN opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

