Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 140,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,411,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 57,803 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,643,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 279,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 275,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 144,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.41 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

