Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 117 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in LendingTree by 21.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in LendingTree by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LendingTree by 55.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREE opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.84 and its 200-day moving average is $169.15. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.14 and a beta of 1.51.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

