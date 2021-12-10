Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.04. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sidoti upped their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

