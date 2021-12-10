Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 395,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,145,000 after purchasing an additional 238,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.34. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.21.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

