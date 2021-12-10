PageGroup’s (PAGE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 685 ($9.08) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAGE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.28) to GBX 760 ($10.08) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.24) to GBX 730 ($9.68) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 641.67 ($8.51).

Shares of PageGroup stock opened at GBX 646.50 ($8.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 655.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 623.75. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 429.40 ($5.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 691 ($9.16).

In other PageGroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 30,000 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.99), for a total transaction of £203,400 ($269,725.50).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

