PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $52.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

PD opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,690,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,625 shares of company stock worth $6,732,632. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,045,000 after buying an additional 953,424 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,651,000 after purchasing an additional 834,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,555,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,393,000 after purchasing an additional 339,938 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

