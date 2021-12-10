Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 1,090 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 277.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 175,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 128,743 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 285.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 87,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 64,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

