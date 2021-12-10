Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 721,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,294,000 after acquiring an additional 206,760 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $86.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

