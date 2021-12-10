Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.02 billion-$17.02 billion.
OTCMKTS DQJCY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.00. 285,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,774. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. Pan Pacific International has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $26.29.
About Pan Pacific International
