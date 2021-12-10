Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $107,374.00 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $107,374.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 14,555 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $207,845.40.

On Friday, December 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,751 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $238,750.95.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 21,300 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $287,124.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $252,268.80.

On Friday, November 19th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 71,115 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $949,385.25.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,133 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $246,350.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 33,097 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $525,249.39.

On Friday, November 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 24,799 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $390,336.26.

On Friday, November 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $951,888.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,004,910.00.

Par Pacific stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $826.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 37.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 132,308 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.