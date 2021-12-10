Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $259,104.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,271,481 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

