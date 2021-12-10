Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Gap Down to $17.36

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.36, but opened at $17.00. Paragon 28 shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 3,334 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.