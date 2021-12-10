Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 494 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEBO opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

