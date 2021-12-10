Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,025 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 109,808 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,253,171 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $61,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,011 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

