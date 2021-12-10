Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.38% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,528,000 after acquiring an additional 502,009 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RUTH opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $668.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.30.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
