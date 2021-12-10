Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.38% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,528,000 after acquiring an additional 502,009 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $668.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.30.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

