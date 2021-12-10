Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 111,703 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,703 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $6,148,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WideOpenWest by 79.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 198,267 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in WideOpenWest by 134,190.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in WideOpenWest by 36.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $764,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:WOW opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.99.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,884,150 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.