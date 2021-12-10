Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 67,812 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,812 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.87% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.1% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 27.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $14.47 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

