Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PARXF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of PARXF traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

