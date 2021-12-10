Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $212.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.40.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

