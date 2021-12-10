Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,724 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98.

