Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 283.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 256.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after buying an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 473.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after buying an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,646,000 after buying an additional 622,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

NYSE ETN opened at $168.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $113.79 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,389 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,080. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

