Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 323.4% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $202,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 110,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $154.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

