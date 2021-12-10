Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $195,124,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after buying an additional 165,023 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of SEA by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of SEA by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $254.80 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $178.80 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

