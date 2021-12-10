Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after acquiring an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $367.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

