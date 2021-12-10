Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 10,264 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

FEZ opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.