Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 7,633 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $7.08.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

