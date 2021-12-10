Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 100 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

NYSE:SWK opened at $192.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

