PDS Planning Inc Has $307,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

