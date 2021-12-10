PDS Planning Inc Invests $229,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $642.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $661.18 and its 200 day moving average is $604.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

