PDS Planning Inc Lowers Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in LG Display were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 159,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,423,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LG Display alerts:

LPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group downgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LG Display has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $9.11 on Friday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.05.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.