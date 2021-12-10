PDS Planning Inc Sells 4,704 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in LG Display were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in LG Display by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,423,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in LG Display by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 540,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 104,937 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in LG Display by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 405,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 109,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 82,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 9,607.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 299,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

LPL stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.05. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. Equities analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPL. UBS Group lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.00.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

