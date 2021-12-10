PEAKDEFI Market Capitalization Hits $124.24 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $124.24 million and approximately $340,008.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00207215 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,432,028,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,477,660 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.