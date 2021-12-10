Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce $224.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $74.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $704.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $696.30 million to $720.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,354 shares of company stock worth $529,036. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,829 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,473,000 after buying an additional 868,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,012,000 after buying an additional 821,565 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after buying an additional 656,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after buying an additional 529,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. 39,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,344. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.44%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

