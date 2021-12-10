Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells $20,815.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $20,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pegasystems stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.40. 147,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.25. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pegasystems by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 81,699 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.75.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

