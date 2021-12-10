Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Position Increased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.51.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

