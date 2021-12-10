Penta 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,480.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, Penta has traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Penta has a total market cap of $206,611.61 and approximately $4,480.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00039179 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00206253 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

