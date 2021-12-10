Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Pentair comprises approximately 2.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.27% of Pentair worth $32,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

PNR stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,356. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

