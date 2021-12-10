Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Shares of PFGC opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

