PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Insider Daniel R. Tereau Sells 3,546 Shares

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PKI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.78. The company had a trading volume of 917,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.85. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $192.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,193,000 after acquiring an additional 111,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after acquiring an additional 281,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,897,000 after acquiring an additional 64,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.