Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 2,500.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSMMY. Investec started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a 3,035.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Persimmon to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,871.67.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at $75.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $79.30. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $64.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

