Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Pfizer has decreased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Pfizer has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pfizer to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

PFE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. 665,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,826,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pfizer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of Pfizer worth $1,875,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

