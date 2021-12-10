PGGM Investments Acquires 427 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

PGGM Investments raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in MSCI were worth $18,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 0.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $619.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $633.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.30. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.