PGGM Investments Boosts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

PGGM Investments grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 33.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 421,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,116 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in LKQ were worth $21,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of LKQ by 113.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 5.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $60.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.44.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.